Report: Rangers will sign St. Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on pre-contract in January if Wes Foderingham opts to leave

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers will sign St. Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a pre-contract deal in January should Wes Foderingham opt to move on.
The Light Blues star has been second-choice since the return of Allan McGregor, and his playing chances have drastically reduced as a result.
Foderingham has played just six league games since the beginning of last term, and with his contract running out next summer, the 28-year-old could choose to leave for more opportunity elsewhere.
Negotiations are already in place to sign Hladky after the Czech goalie revealed so a few days ago, and he will join Rangers for free at the end of the season if he signs a contract in January.
The 28-year-old ultimately wants to move to English Premier League but reckons a switch to Rangers first would boost his chances in the long-run.
While McGregor is still expected to remain manager Steven Gerrard’s first-choice, Hladky will fancy his chances of pipping the 37-year-old veteran to the starting berth after his heroics in last season’s play-off shoot-out win over Dundee United kept St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
He saved three penalties in the clash and has been in fine form ever since, and it will be interesting to see what happens in January and next summer.