Report: Rangers still in the hunt for George Edmundson

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bring George Edmundson to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
According to the Daily Record, the Gers have not given up on signing Edmundson this summer. Gerrard is still keen to bring him to the Ibrox club.
The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top targets for Rangers this summer.
Back in May, the Scottish Premiership side made a bid in excess of £500,000 for the Oldham Athletic centre-back, but that offer was turned down by the Latics, who were looking for a fee of around £1 million.
Sky Sports reported that the 21-year-old defender was keen to join the Ibrox club, and had submitted a transfer request after Rangers saw a bid for the defender rejected during that time.
The report claims that Rangers will still move for the player despite Portsmouth having agreed a £600,000 fee.
The exciting young defender is yet to speak to Portsmouth and will discuss his future with his agent and family this weekend.
Edmundson will join a club only if it is right for him, and Rangers should pay £600,000 to bring the defender to Ibrox.
Gerrard badly needs to sign a central defender for next season and the 21-year-old fits the bill nicely.