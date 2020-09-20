Report: Newcastle and Arsenal hoping to sign Georginio Rutter

A host of clubs including Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Georginio Rutter this summer.

According to reports from The Mirror (printed edition, page 73), the Magpies are in the hunt to sign the 18-year-old Rennes ‘sensation’.





Newcastle could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Several heavyweight clubs like RB Leipzig, Lyon and AC Milan are also interested in signing the youngster who is valued at £10m by his parent club.

Arsenal have been intensely tracking his progress for sometime now. The player’s pace, power and technical ability have impressed the Gunners scouts, and it remains to be seen whether they come up with a formal bid for him.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have bolstered their attacking department this summer with the addition of Callum Wilson, who joined from AFC Bournemouth.

However, Steve Bruce could still be looking to add one more striker to his ranks, but whether Mike Ashley would be willing to pay such a high fee for a teenager who has just 12 months left on his deal remains to be seen.

The Magpies are also interested in signing Rob Holding from Arsenal, but the Gunners are reluctant to lose him. Bruce is hoping that Mikel Arteta will make a second U-turn, and allow the defender to make a move to St James’ Park.