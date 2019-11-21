Report: Mauricio Pochettino left heartwarming note to say goodbye and thank you to Tottenham Hotspur players

Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Tuesday night, with Jose Mourinho getting appointed on Wednesday morning as his successor.
The Argentine was unable to say his goodbyes to the players in person as a result, but he left a heartwarming letter for them, according to The Sun.
It reads thus: “Sorry we cannot come to say goodbye, you are always in our hearts.”
Pochettino left Tottenham alongside his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez after five-and-a-half years at the club, and Mourinho has since brought in Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra as their replacements.
Sacramento, formerly of AS Monaco and Lille, is Spurs’ new Assistant Head Coach, while Santos is their new Goalkeeper Coach.
Lalin, who earlier worked with Mourinho at Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, is the new Fitness Coach, while Formosinho and Cerra will take up roles as Tactical Analyst and Technical Analyst respectively.
They were all involved in yesterday’s training, and will hope to begin life in North London with a victory when they visit West Ham United on Saturday.