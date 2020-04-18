Report: Lille defender and Chelsea target Gabriel Magalhaes has already done Everton medical ahead of proposed summer move

According to Arena Napoli, Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes had a medical with Everton last month ahead of a summer move to Goodison Park, but the deal is at the risk of collapsing due to the suspension of footballing activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea are now looking to pip Everton to the signing of the Brazilian, with Napoli also in the race as Lille are hoping to sell him for more money than they already agreed with the Toffees.
Both clubs had reached an agreement for a deal worth £19 million, but nothing has been made official yet due to the current hiatus, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side keen to wait until football resumes.
Gabriel’s representatives are now considering other options as a result, and with Champions League likely to be available at Stamford Bridge next season (and wages higher than the £1.7 million-a-year Everton are offering), Chelsea could have a chance.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, featuring in 30 games across all competitions, and he definitely will fancy his chances of continuing his development at Everton, Chelsea or Napoli given his huge quality and talents.
Frank Lampard’s side could end up turning his head with their offer despite the agreement with the Merseysiders, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.