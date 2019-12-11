Report: Leicester City to offer James Maddison long-term deal

According to reports from The Mirror, Leicester City are close to ‘tying down’ James Maddison on a ‘bumper long-term’ deal in the New Year.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Norwich for a fee in the region of £22m in June 2018 on a five-year deal, has established himself as a key player for the club.
He has been simply outstanding this season for Leicester, and has scored five goals and provided three assists in the Premier League.
Maddison’s form earned him an England debut last month. He was superb during Leicester’s 4-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Leicester have lost key players to rival clubs in recent years, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante moving to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively on big-money transfers.
However, they are reluctant to let Maddison go amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. And it seems, they are close to tying him down on a lucrative new deal.
Back in October, the Daily Mail reported that Spurs have lined up Maddison as their first-choice target to replace Christian Eriksen who is almost certain to leave the club in January.