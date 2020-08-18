Report: Joe Hart has agreed to join Fatih Karagumruk despite allegedly close to Tottenham Hotspur move

According to various reports, former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is expected to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days having had his medical and agreed to a two-year deal.

However, beIN Sports Turkey have just claimed that the Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk have reached a principle agreement with free agent:





Fatih Karagümrük, İngiliz kaleci Joe Hart ile prensip anlaşmasına vardı pic.twitter.com/4hYD8hNgzm — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) August 18, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants a new back-up goalie following the departure of Michel Vorm, and Hart was seen as an ideal addition given his experience and the fact that he qualifies as an home-grown player.