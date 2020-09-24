Report: Inter Milan line-up replacement for Tottenham target Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly serious in landing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window.

The north London club have already submitted an opening bid, but Milan are demanding a fee in the region of €60m.





According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs have held talks to sign the 25-year-old defender. The north London club values him at €50m including add-ons.

They are now pushing hard to sign Skriniar, as they look to complete a deal for the Slovakian centre-back.

According to reports from Calciomercato, there is a belief that the deal could be a possibility. Inter are starting to plan for life without Skriniar, as they aim to bring in Nikola Milenkovic if he does depart.

The news could come as a relief for Spurs as they will look to negotiate a deal for the defender before the end of the transfer window.

However, the deal is not likely to take place within the next few days. Spurs will have a lot of work to do to secure his signature from Inter Milan.

Spurs are also reportedly interested in Ruben Dias, but it seems they’re now fully focused on landing Skriniar.

The highly-rated defender looks set to become Tottenham’s most expensive signing of the summer if he does join.