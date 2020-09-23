Ruben Dias an option for Tottenham this summer

Tottenham are looking to improve their defence before the window closes and Benfica’s Ruben Dias is an option for them.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners have looked at Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan as well but the asking price for the Slovakian might be too high.





Arkadiusz Milik has been offered on last hours as new striker after deal collapsed with AS Roma – Spurs will decide soon [Belotti *out* of the list].

Talks on with Inter to sign Skriniar but Spurs will not bid for €60m. Rubén Dias [Benfica] is another option ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Dias is unlikely to come cheap either and it will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move to sign the Portuguese defender in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old is highly rated at Benfica and the Portuguese giants will look to demand a premium if they are forced to part with his services this summer.

Dias is highly talented and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince his club to lower their demands for him.

A move to the Premier League would allow Dias to take the next step in his career. The challenge would help him improve as a defender and someone like Jose Mourinho could bring out the best in him.

Tottenham have already improved their back four with the signings of Doherty and Reguilon. A quality centre back could truly transform them at the back now.