Report: Inter Milan close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer fee for Tanguy Ndombele

According to Telefoot’s Julien Maynard, Inter Milan are close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over a transfer fee for French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

L’Inter Milan accélère sur le dossier Tanguy Ndombélé. Le club italien est proche de trouver un accord avec Tottenham sur le montant du transfert. Reste à convaincre le joueur. Également en contact avec deux autres écuries européennes, il n’a pour le moment pris aucune décision. https://t.co/rM1wXL4Eeg — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 3, 2020

L’Inter Milan envisage d’inclure un joueur dans la transaction. #Mercato @telefoot_TF1 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 3, 2020

The 23-year-old wants to leave North London after just a season, and he is in contact with two other European teams.





Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Ndombele, with the Bundesliga giants guaranteeing him regular playing minutes.

He is yet to agree personal teams with Inter and hasn’t made any decision concerning where he wants to play next season.

To sweeten the deal, Inter Milan are considering including a player plus any fee agreed, and it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be struck with both Spurs and Ndombele in the coming weeks.

Ndombele wants to leave Tottenham given the poor working relationship between him and boss Jose Mourinho, and he knows he has to play regularly next season if he is to feature at next summer’s European Championship for France.