Report: Everton and Tottenham see Nathan Ake as ‘future star’

According to reports from Sky Sports, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth in January.
Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in a January deal for the Dutch international. Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a centre-back having failed to replace Vincent Kompany in the summer. Also, City have suffered a blow this season as a result of the long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.
The report states that Chelsea inserted a £40m buy-back clause into the centre-back’s £20m deal to Bournemouth in 2017, and they now want him back after their FIFA transfer ban was lifted.
There are also interests from Tottenham and Everton, with Sky Sports reporting that they view the 24-year-old as a ‘future star’.
Ake has established himself as a key player for the Cherries under Eddie Howe. He has played in 16 Premier League games this season, and has one goal and an assist to his name as well.
Both Everton and Spurs could be looking to bolster their centre-back positions in January, and Ake would be a very good signing for them.