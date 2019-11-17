Report: Crystal Palace keen on January move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to The Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to the English Premier League in January.
With Christian Benteke misfiring, manager Roy Hodgson has had to deploy Jordan Ayew as his number 9, and he is now looking to strengthen his striking department come winter.
Celtic and Rangers are joint-leaders in the Scottish Premiership table following an impressive start to the season, and both strikers have played key roles.
Edouard has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Hoops this term, while Morelos has 22 goals across all competitions.
While both strikers would love to seal a Premier League move, it’s almost impossible to see them leaving Scotland midway through the campaign.
Celtic are gunning for a fourth consecutive treble and have already secured a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League, thanks to Edouard’s impressive form in front of goal.
Rangers will hope to stop the domestic dominance of Neil Lennon’s men starting from next month when both sides clash in the League Cup final at Hampden Park, and will rely on Morelos goals to do so.
With £50 million in the coffers following the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer, Palace have enough money to tempt Celtic and Rangers with in their pursuit of a top striker in January, and it will be interesting to see how the Old Firm duo respond once tempting bids are tabled.