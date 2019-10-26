Report: Crystal Palace and Brighton want Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has posed himself as an important player for the Ibrox club under Steven Gerrard this season.
The 23-year-old midfielder joined Rangers during the January transfer window after the Gers paid Dundee £50,000 for the transfer to go through.
He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Ibrox when he made his move, but it seems clubs in the Premier League are vying for his signature already.
Gerrard has a wealth of midfield options at his disposal. The competition for places in midfield at Rangers is fierce, with Gerrard boasting players like Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Steven Davies and Scott Arfield along with Kamara.
The midfielder has been in and out of the side but he has always impressed whenever he has taken the field.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brighton are keen to sign him in January and could make a move for him.
Brighton manager Graham Potter is known to be a fan of Kamara having previously tried to sign him for Swansea.
Crystal Palace scouts were in Portugal this week where Rangers drew 1-1 against Porto in the Europa League. Kamara impressed in the middle of the park for the Gers.
While Gerrard would love to keep him in the side, as he needs depth in the squad to mount a successful challenge for the Scottish Premiership title, he could be willing to offload him if the amount is right.
Rangers should be asking for a high transfer fee in case there is a bidding war between the two Premier League clubs for Kamara.