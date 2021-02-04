Report: Chelsea plotting summer move for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

According to Don Balon, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford back to the club when the summer transfer window opens.

The German took over from Frank Lampard last month, and it appears that he is already planning ahead of the next transfer market.

Chelsea currently have the trio of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner as their striking options, and they have combined for 13 goals in the Premier League this term.

The Blues could do with a lethal finisher and it will not come as a surprise if Bamford has caught Tuchel’s eyes.

The Leeds star has 11 goals and five assists in 21 Premier League appearances this term, and he is likely to attract suitors in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea on a five-year contract for £1.5 million from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, but he was loaned out to MK Dons, Derby County and Middlesbrough over the course of the next three seasons.

Bamford signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea in July 2015 before being loaned out to Crystal Palace for the following season.

He had further loan spells at Norwich City and Burnley before he was eventually sold to Middlesbrough for £5.5m in January 2017.

He joined Leeds in the summer of 2018 and has been a key player under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, helping them to promotion with 16 goals in 45 Championship appearances last term.

The Elland Road outfit are reportedly keen on handing him a new deal that will keep him at Yorkshire beyond the summer of 2022.

With just 18 months left on his £35,000-a-week contract at Leeds, a new deal is no doubt important and the club must move fast with Chelsea now allegedly keeping tabs on him.