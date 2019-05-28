Report: Bournemouth want Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet this summer

According to The Sun, Bournemouth want to sign out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet this summer.
The Belgium international didn’t make a single Premier League appearance this season, with his only two appearances of the campaign coming in the F.A Cup loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January and the League Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea in September.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is ready to offer Mignolet regular League football, and the Reds will readily sanction a sale for £15 million.
Mignolet lost his place in the Liverpool starting XI two summers ago as manager Jurgen Klopp brought in Loris Karius as replacement.
However, the German failed to impress, costing the Reds heavily in last season’s Champions League final 3-1 loss to Real Madrid by committing two errors.
Alisson was brought in for £67 million last summer, and has since proven to be one of the best in the world, winning the Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets in 38 league games.
Liverpool want to bring in Hull City’s David Marshall to replace Mignolet, and the Belgian will most certainly be allowed to join Bournemouth if they meet their asking price.
The 31-year-old brings nine years of Premier League experience to the table and will no doubt be a great signing for the Cherries.