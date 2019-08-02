Report: AS Monaco have registered interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, French giants AS Monaco have registered some interest in securing the services of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama this summer.
Some interest in Victor Wanyama from Monaco, who has two years left on his Tottenham contract. Bournemouth also linked
The 28-year-old is also wanted by Bournemouth and West Ham United, and an exit could be on the cards for the Kenyan international following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele.
Wanyama also has the trio of Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier to contest with for playing minutes, and it’s safe to say they are ahead of him in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order.
The former Southampton midfielder is already out of favour at Tottenham, featuring in just 22 matches across all competitions last season.
However, he will most likely be a starter at Monaco who are looking to rebuild their squad after struggling in the last two campaigns since beating Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.
Wanyama could favour remaining in the Premier League, though, and the Cherries and Hammers won’t hesitate to come for him once he expresses the wish to leave Spurs, while Turkish giants Galatasaray are also interested in him.
The ex-Celtic powerhouse featured in 47 games for Tottenham upon arriving from Saint Mary’s three summers ago, but an injury limited him to just 24 games the following season.
Wanyama missed Spurs’ pre-season tour due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations and an irritation in his knee after training last Monday – which kept him back in London for assessment.