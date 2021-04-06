Real Madrid presidential candidate targets Klopp as possible replacement for Zidane

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has claimed (via Marca) he could target Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

Florentino Pérez last week asked for a new presidential election to be held, which was confirmed by the club.

This could see Perez go up against businessman Enrique Riquelme, who has been speaking this week about the changes he would make if he were to win the race.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Madrid, Riquelme claimed he would not have Zinedine Zidane as his manager and would target either Jurgen Klopp to replace him or promote club legend Raul.

“Zidane would not be my coach – I personally like Klopp a lot, and Raúl is doing very well,” Enrique Riquelme explained to Radio MARCA.

Klopp has struggled to reach the bar his Liverpool side set last season, with the Reds currently sat down in seventh place in the Premier League.

Enrique Riquelme would also target a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I put on the table that we repeat Cristiano because he has represented a lot for football and for Real Madrid,” he added. “There are no old or young players – there are good or bad players.

SL View – Would Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

After everything Klopp has done for Liverpool, you would have to forgive him if he decided to pursue a new challenge.

The Reds have been unable to reach the heights they set last season and have looked tired and lifeless at times.

While a recent run of form has restored some optimism for the campaign, it would take some turnaround for Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League.

Despite that, it is hard to see Klopp leaving before his contract expires.

The German’s current deal runs until 2022, and he would likely want to see that out before pursuing other opportunities.

When that time does come, there is no doubt we will see clubs fighting for his signature.

Read: Champions League 2020/21 Quarter-Finals: Fixtures, TV Schedule, Live Stream & Preview.