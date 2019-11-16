Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos grabs first goal for Colombia and celebrates perfectly

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has replicated his brilliant goalscoring form for club on the international level, grabbing his first goal in injury time for Colombia in the 1-0 win against Peru in a friendly game a few hours ago.
El gol de Morelos contra Peru en el minuto 90+3 pic.twitter.com/bPoLv6SRVn
— Eliana (@MissEliJ) November 16, 2019
Revive las imágenes del gol del triunfo frente a @SeleccionPeru. ¡Debut en las redes para Alfredo Morelos con la Selección! ⚽🎯🤙🏼#VamosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RXgPe9MKpW
— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 16, 2019
The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals for the Light Blues across all competitions this term, and he justified his inclusion in his country’s starting XI.
It was Morelos’ fifth cap for the South American side since his debut against Venezuela last September, and he will now hope to keep earning more and scoring more goals.
The Rangers star was not named in the 40-man preliminary squad for the 2019 Copa America, with claims that his poor disciplinary record at club level played a huge role in his omission.
Morelos was sent off five times last term, but is yet to receive a red card this term and will hope to finish the campaign without any sending off.