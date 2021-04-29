PSG vs Man City: Kevin De Bruyne reveals what he told Riyad Mahrez before his freekick

Manchester City produced arguably one of the best away performances by an English side to win 2-1 against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in France.

PSG took the lead in the 15th minute through Marquinhos’ header, glanced in from Angel di Maria’s corner.





Phil Foden missed a great chance but City were positive after the break. Pep Guardiola’s side restored parity through Kevin De Bruyne whose cross evaded everyone in the penalty area.

City took the lead through Riyad Mahrez when his left-footed free-kick from 25 yards out went through the wall beating Keylor Navas.

Former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was rightly shown a red card for his horrendous tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

De Bruyne has revealed what he told Mahrez before the free-kick.

"I said 'if you believe in yourself take it!'" Kevin De Bruyne 🤝 Riyad Mahrez pic.twitter.com/h0EWrwExM6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

To be honest, it wasn’t a good free-kick at all, and the keeper should have done better.

It was an absolute howler from the PSG goalkeeper, and that it can be considered as a lucky goal.

Mahrez himself has admitted that it was a miss-hit, as he wanted to go around the wall. He confessed that ball didn’t go exactly where he wanted.

