Premier League Player of the Month nominees for February announced

The nominees for February’s Premier League Player of the Month award have been revealed.

Rather unsurprisingly, runaway leaders Manchester City are the most represented side on the shortlist with two nominees.





This comes after a sensational February, which saw them pick up maximum points from six games, as well as victories in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals Manchester United also boast one nominee, as well as West Ham United, Leicester City, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

The winner will be announced on Friday, March 12.

Joachim Andersen – Fulham

An underdog for the prize, Lyon loanee Joachim Andersen has starred in an impressive Fulham backline throughout February.

The Whites kept four clean sheets in six outings, conceding just three goals while picking up nine crucial points in their survival bid. On top of this, Andersen assisted Ola Aina’s opener in the draw against Burnley.

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Before his injury in the defeat against Arsenal, England international Harvey Barnes enjoyed a fine run of form.

The 23-year-old netted the third in the Foxes’ 3-1 win over champions Liverpool before his goal and assist helped claim all three points in their trip to Villa Park.

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

The first Man City name on the list is former Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese played five league games in February, conceding just two goals. Meanwhile, his attacking contribution was there for all to see, most notably in the Champions League victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Want to annoy literally every Premier League fan on the planet? Vote Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes leads the Premier League’s goals and assists charts for February, scoring four and assisting three.

He kicked off the month with a goal and two assists in the 9-0 annihilation of Southampton and followed this up with beauties against Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

However, his underwhelming display in the 0-0 at Stamford Bridge may prevent him from winning his fifth Player of the Month award.

Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

Last month’s winner is up for nomination again following another stellar month.

The German midfielder shone in Man City’s two biggest February games, netting braces against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as Pep Guardiola’s men resoundingly beat both sides. Gundogan also provided an assist for Raheem Sterling against Burnley.

Jesse Lingard – West Ham United

Realistically, Lingard had no chance of ousting Bruno Fernandes from the attacking midfield spot at Old Trafford, so his loan move was necessary. He has since rediscovered some of his best form at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old made a dream debut at West Ham, scoring a brace against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win. He has since followed this up by winning a penalty against Sheffield United, scoring in the home victory over Tottenham, and assisting against Man City.

Ruben Neves – Wolverhampton Wanderers

In Raul Jimenez’s absence, Wolverhampton Wanderers have struggled for goals, scoring the fewest outside of the bottom six.

In February, star man Ruben Neves has sought to fix this, netting his third, fourth, and fifth goals of the campaign. The Portuguese bagged one from the penalty spot against Arsenal at the beginning of the month and recorded a goal and an assist in the win against Southampton.

To round off the month, Neves scored Wolves’ equaliser at Newcastle United as the sides drew 1-1.

Raphinha – Leeds United

Completing the shortlist is Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Yorkshire club appear to have found themselves a gem in Brazilian winger Raphinha, who once again showed his class in February. He kicked off the month with a goal in the defeat at home to Everton and shortly afterwards registered an assist against Arsenal.

Despite Leeds firing a blank against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Raphinha still put in a top-class display at Molineux. And the former Sporting CP man rounded off his month with a fabulous free-kick at home to Southampton.