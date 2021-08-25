Premier League: 5 to follow on Matchday 3

The new Premier League season rumbles on this weekend with some intriguing games scheduled to take place across the country.

The standout fixture is undoubtedly on Saturday, as Liverpool and Chelsea put their 100 percent records on the line at Anfield.

Both sides are yet to concede a goal, and their meeting this weekend will be a useful guide to their respective title hopes.

Read on as we take a look at the upcoming weekend and pick out five bets we believe will pay dividends.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Much like playing Platin Casino online in Ireland, the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea is sure to provide plenty of excitement for fans.

The Reds have been untroubled in their first two games, defeating Norwich City and Burnley without conceding a goal.

It has been a similar story for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s side running out comfortable winners against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

There is likely to be little to choose between the two sides, and backing under 2.5 goals in the match at odds of 10/11 could be the way to play this one.

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Villa bounced back from their opening weekend defeat against Watford with a stylish 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Matchday 2.

Hopes are high that Villa can mount a challenge for European qualification this season, and they will fancy their chances of beating Brentford.

The Bees have picked up four points from their first two matches against Arsenal and Palace, but Villa should present a much tougher challenge.

Dean Smith’s side can be backed at Evens to defeat Brentford, and that looks generous against a newly-promoted side.

Manchester City vs Arsenal

City suffered a shock defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their first match but returned to winning ways by smashing five without reply against Norwich last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side should follow up with another victory on Saturday as they welcome struggling Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have lost two out of two this term, and their injury-hit squad looks bereft of the quality needed to trouble City.

The home team are prohibitive odds to pick up three points but look extremely tempting at Evens to win to nil.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace

Many pundits questioned whether West Ham United’s sixth-place finish last season was a fluke, but they have already started to prove the doubters wrong.

They followed up a 4-2 win at Newcastle with a 4-1 home victory over Leicester City and currently sit proudly at the top of the Premier League.

Palace are yet to get on the scoresheet this term and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Watford on Tuesday evening.

West Ham have been scoring goals for fun this season, so the 9/4 on offer for over 3.5 goals in the match looks too good to miss.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

United started the campaign in style with a 5-1 demolition of Leeds United but came down to earth with a bang as they were held 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Anthony Martial up front backfired, and he will hopefully be axed from the starting XI at Molineux.

Wolves have lost by a single goal in each of their first two games and are clearly struggling to find the right blend in attack.

United to win to nil is priced at 2/1, and that looks great value given that Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are likely to team up at the back for the first time.

