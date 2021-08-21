Premier League 2021/22 Week 2: EPL Results & Table

The second round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing matches across the EPL table.

The action is already underway, with Liverpool taking on Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds head into the game full of confidence after their 3-0 victory at Norwich City on the opening weekend.

There are five more games on Saturday, with the clash between Leeds United and Everton probably the pick of the bunch.

Kalvin Phillips is likely to return to the Whites’ starting XI after missing out at Manchester United last week.

Title hopefuls Man United and Chelsea are on the road as they bid to pick up their second victories of the season.

United visit Southampton, while the Blues travel across London to face Arsenal.

The latest round of fixtures concludes on Monday as West Ham United host Leicester City.

The Foxes have been handed a boost ahead of the game, with James Maddison fit to play after recovering from a back problem.

Week 2 EPL Results

Saturday, August 21

Liverpool vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Leeds United vs Everton

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford

Sunday, August 22

Southampton vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Monday, August 23

West Ham United vs Leicester City

Premier League Highlights

Harvey Elliott starts for Liverpool against Burnley this afternoon! 💪🔴 🗒 @DFletcherSport and Steve McManaman take us through both line-ups… pic.twitter.com/l5boOPkLAZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

Premier League Table

