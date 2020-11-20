Predicted West Ham United XI v Sheffield United

West Ham United will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

David Moyes’s side will head into the match against the Blades on the back of a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the London Stadium in the league.





The Hammers are 12th in the league table at the moment with 11 points from eight matches.

West Ham are doing relatively well this season. Moyes’s team have got the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City and have held Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to draws.

The Blades are at the foot of the Premier League table with just one point from eight matches, and the Hammers will be confident of bagging maximum points at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Michail Antonio has not played for West Ham in their last two games, and there are doubts whether the Englishman, who has been deployed up front despite being a winger by trade, could recover in time from his hamstring injury to face Chris Wilder’s struggling team.

Andriy Yarmolenko is definitely out of the match for the Hammers after testing positive for Covid-19, while Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna are injured.

Sebastien Haller is set to lead the line for West Ham and will hope to add to his tally of one goal in 214 Premier League minutes so far this season.

Pablo Fornals will be entrusted with the task of creating chances for the striker. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored two goals and provided two assists in eight league matches this season.

This is how West Ham are likely to line up against Sheffield United this weekend:

Predicted West Ham United XI: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals; Sebastien Haller