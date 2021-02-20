Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Tottenham

West Ham United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tomorrow and the Hammers will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over their London rivals.

The home side have won four of their last six league games and they will be hoping to fix their abysmal head to head record against Spurs with a win tomorrow.





Jose Mourinho’s side are in poor form right now and they are devoid of confidence. This is a great opportunity for the hosts to get one over their London rivals.

The Hammers have lost four of their last six meetings against Tottenham and David Moyes will demand a strong reaction from his players.

The last time these two sides met, the Hammers secured a thrilling 3-3 draw against Spurs and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points this time.

The home side will be without the likes of Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko due to injury issues.

Moyes is likely to make one change to the side that beat Sheffield United last time out.

Michail Antonio could return to action this week and replace Manuel Lanzini in the starting lineup after the Argentine failed to impress against the blades.

Moyes on Antonio's fitness for Tottenham game: "He has a good chance because he's had a few days training. He was close for the last game but we didn't want to take the risk." #WHUFC — Roshane Thomas (@RoshaneSport) February 19, 2021

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Johnson, Lingard, Bowen, Antonio