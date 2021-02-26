West Ham: Predicted starting line-up vs Manchester City

West Ham United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow, and they will be hoping to extend their recent fine form.

The Hammers are currently fourth in the league table after winning three of their last four matches.





Manchester City are undoubtedly the firm favourites heading into this contest and have an excellent home record against the Hammers.

The league leaders have won 12 of their last 13 matches at home against the Londoners.

West Ham will be looking to pull off an upset here. The last time these two sides met in October, the Hammers managed to grind out a draw.

The Hammers beat Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing, and they will be confident of doing well against another top team here.

West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks due to injuries.

Moyes is likely to make just one change against City this weekend. Mark Noble, 33, could come into the starting line-up in place of Pablo Fornals to add more defensive cover to their midfield.

City have exceptional attackers at their disposal, and an extra body in the midfield could really help the Hammers.

Predicted West Ham Starting Line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Rice, Lingard, Bowen, Antonio.

Read: Declan Rice picks his West Ham player of the year.