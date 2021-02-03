Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Chelsea later this week.

Jose Mourinho’s men have lost their last two league games against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion. The fans will be expecting the players to step up and deliver against their bitter rivals.





The two teams are currently level on points and are just separated by goal difference.

Both teams will be desperate for the three points here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to win his first London derby in charge of Chelsea and Spurs will be determined to push for a top-four place with a win.

The home side will be without the services of Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon due to injuries.

The absence of Kane will be a massive blow for Spurs and it remains to be seen whether Carlos Vinvicius can step up and fill the void.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has done well when called upon this season and he will be expected to deliver consistently in the coming weeks.

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up – Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderwireld, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, Carlos Vinicius, Erik Lamela.

Davinson Sanchez, Gareth Bale and Steven Bergwijn are expected to be dropped after failing to impress against Brighton last time out.