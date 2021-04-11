Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs have got a full week to prepare for this crucial clash as they look to return to winning ways following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last time out.

Last time, when the two sides met in the reverse fixture, Jose Mourinho’s side won 6-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The Portuguese boss has got a full squad to choose from, apart from injured Ben Davies and Matt Doherty. However, he is likely to make a few changes to the side.

Davinson Sanchez has done well recently but following his sloppy performance against the Magpies, he could be dropped here.

Both Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier should come in after their two-match absence, with the Belgian defender likely to start alongside Joe Rodon in central defence.

Spurs have deployed a counter-attack strategy against big teams this season, and the results haven’t always gone in their favour. They need to create more chances, and at home turf, should play with more positive intent as they chase for the top-four spot.

Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min (28) could return to the side, while Erik Lamela may come in as well.

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Bale, Son, Kane.

In other news, Tottenham are leading the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.