Tottenham leading the race to sign Leeds target Sam Johnstone – Report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer transfer window.

Spurs could be looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, with club-skipper Hugo Lloris facing an uncertain future.

The north Londoners are reportedly not convinced with his form, and they are exploring possible alternatives.

According to reports from ESPN, Spurs have earmarked West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone as their top target, and they are leading the race for his signature.

The Atheltic claimed earlier this week that the Baggies will offload the 28-year-old goalkeeper if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

Johnstone will become a free agent at the end of the next season and he could leave the club for nothing.

West Brom signed him for a fee of £6.5 million, and they would be ready to accept an offer in the region of £7.5-10m.

Spurs are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds and West Ham for his signature.

According to Express and Star, Leeds United are keen on signing the former Manchester United academy graduate, who wants to remain in the English top-flight next term.

Kiko Casilla is likely to leave Leeds in the summer, and Johnstone would be a fantastic addition in his place.

Illan Meslier has been impressive for Leeds but Marcelo Bielsa could look to sign an experienced goalkeeper to add competition for that spot.

