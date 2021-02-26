Newcastle goalie in line for recall against Wolves

Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend.

The Magpies head into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six Premier League games and Steve Bruce is under pressure to guide his side to a win here.





Newcastle are currently 17th in the league table, just three points above the drop zone and a defeat could see them drop into the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Wolves have picked up some form in recent weeks, winning three of their last four Premier League games.

The away side will undoubtedly fancy their chances against a vulnerable Newcastle team.

The home side are currently lacking in form and confidence after losing eight of their last 10 league games.

The last three meetings between these two sides have ended in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle will be without the services of Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez due to injury issues.

SB on injuries: "Manquillo is doing very well with his ankle. Fabian Schär is still on crutches and a knee brace. Callum Wilson is now three or four weeks away so he's making good progress but it's a muscle injury so we have to box clever with it." pic.twitter.com/Z0tB8ksbFP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 26, 2021

🎙 Steve Bruce speaks to the media ahead of #NEWWOL: "Joelinton is OK. Federico Fernández has trained all week but tomorrow still might be a bit too early for him. We have no new injuries." pic.twitter.com/XgR1BWPWrh — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 26, 2021

Bruce is likely to make one change to the team that lost against Manchester United in the last game, with Martin Dubravka expected to replace Karl Darlow.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Wolves: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Read: Callum Wilson on his decision to sign for Newcastle instead of Aston Villa.