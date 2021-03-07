Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs West Brom

Newcastle take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League later today and it could prove to be a vital game as far as the relegation battle is concerned.

Newcastle are currently 17th in the Premier League table and they cannot afford to keep dropping points.





The Magpies have lost two and drawn one of their last three Premier League games and Steve Bruce will be under pressure to get his side back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Baggies are coming into this game having failed to win five of their last six League games and Sam Allardyce will be hoping to pull off a big win here.

Newcastle have been quite poor in recent weeks and West Brom will certainly fancy their chances at home.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight away matches in the Premier League and they will need to improve immensely in order to get the three points here.

Newcastle have quite a few injury issues to deal with and they will be without Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson.

The likes of Isaac Hayden and Emil Krafth are doubtful as well.

SB on Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón: "Really frustrating and disappointing. One is a muscle injury and one is an impact injury on his knee. We're hoping that maybe after the international break we can have them back." pic.twitter.com/BCu8ncuGie — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2021

SB on Federico Fernández: "He's trained all week and he might be involved." pic.twitter.com/E5KhVwFfdl — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2021

SB on Callum Wilson: "It's rest and recovery for him. He's working with the physios and lightly jogging but he's unfortunately still going to be a little bit away." pic.twitter.com/oVln7MK6w2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2021

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Fraser, Willock, Joelinton, Carroll

Steve Bruce is likely to make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 27-year-old Ryan Fraser should return to the starting line-up in order to compensate for the loss of creativity.

Fernandez, Carroll and Hendrick are expected to start as well.