Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Manchester United

Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash against Manchester United later tonight and the Magpies will be hoping to bounce back from their dreadful run of form.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost four of their last six league games and they will be under pressure to get back to winning ways.





The visitors are coming into this game just three points above the relegation zone and they cannot afford to keep dropping points.

Newcastle have a terrible head to head record against the Red Devils, who are now undefeated in 19 of their last 20 home games against today’s opposition.

Furthermore, the Magpies have lost six of their last seven away league games and they will be lacking in form and confidence.

There is no doubt that the Red Devils will be firm favourites to pick up all three points and it remains to be seen if Newcastle can pull off an upset.

Bruce has quite a few injury issues to deal with and he will be without Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.

Predicted Newcastle starting lineup: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Bruce is likely to make one change to the side that lost against Chelsea.

Newcastle will need a target man to hold up the ball and bring others into the play against a team like United and 24-year-old Joelinton is likely to start here with Dwight Gayle dropping down to the bench.