Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Chelsea

Newcastle United take on Chelsea in the Premier League later tonight and the Magpies will be hoping to build their impressive win over Southampton in the last league game.

The Magpies have picked up two impressive wins in their last three league games against Everton and Southampton.





They will be hoping to pull off an upset against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight but the absence of star striker Callum Wilson will be a major blow for Steve Bruce and his side.

Newcastle are clearly short of attacking options right now and it remains to be seen whether they can find a way past Chelsea’s resistance.

The Blues have improved defensively since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and they have managed to keep four clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions.

Chelsea have a terrific home record against the Magpies and they have won their last eight games at Stamford Bridge against tonight’s opposition.

Wilson is not the only injury blow for Newcastle tonight and they will be without Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles. Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is suspended.

Bruce is likely to make four changes to his starting line-up after losing Schar, Manquillo, Hendrick and Wilson after the Southampton game. 26-year-old Emil Krafth should start here. Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Joelinton are expected to return as well.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Darlow, Krafth, Clark, Dummett, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton