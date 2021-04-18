Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley

Manchester United entertain Burnley in today’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils recently booked their spot in the last four of the Europa League after a 3-0 aggregate win over Spanish side Granada.

Their focus now shifts to the league where they are scheduled to face Sean Dyche’s side.

The Clarets have been a bogey club for them at home, and they have failed to win any of the previous four meetings at Old Trafford (three draws and one loss).

The Mancunian giants will be aiming to end the run with a fifth successive league triumph.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea featured in goal in the midweek European game. It appears clear that Dean Henderson is now the preferred shot-stopper for the league matches. He is likely to replace the Spaniard between the sticks.

The backline is likely to see a couple of changes. Harry Maguire is expected to replace Axel Tuanzebe in the central defence after missing the Granada clash due to suspension.

Luke Shaw appears set to reclaim his left-back position from Alex Telles after serving a one-game European ban of his own on Thursday night.

In midfield, Nemanja Matic is likely to make way for Scott McTominay’s return. The Scotland international was among three players suspended against Granada.

Further forward, there may be a solitary change with Mason Greenwood dropping to the bench for the return of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was an unused substitute in midweek amid a recurring foot concern, but he could be handed a start on the right wing today.

How Manchester United could line up against Burnley:





Stats from Transfermarkt.com

