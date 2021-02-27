Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3) vs West Ham United

Manchester City will be aiming to extend their stunning 19-match winning streak in all competitions when they host West Ham United in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in their last 26 matches and they are presently on a 13-game winning run in the league which sees them 10 points clear at the top of the table.





The club have had a dominant record against the Hammers and since 2016, they have dropped just two points against them in the league.

That however, was during the reverse fixture (1-1 draw) at the London Stadium this term. The Hammers may find it difficult to repeat the feat this afternoon.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson is expected to start in goal for the Cityzens. The Brazilian is leading the Golden Boot race with 15 clean sheets, three ahead of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Kyle Walker has been in and out of the line-up when it comes to the league games this term and it could be a similar case today.

Joao Cancelo should retain his right-back spot after playing on the opposite side against Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

The Portuguese has had a superb season and was the game changer on Wednesday with two quality crosses which led to the goals scored.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to take up the left-back role while Ruben Dias and John Stones are very much certainties at the heart of the backline.

Rodrigo is currently the first-choice defensive midfielder ahead of Fernandinho and he should start after being given a breather against Arsenal last weekend.

Ahead of him, Ilkay Gundogan is an undisputed starter and should be accompanied by Kevin De Bruyne, who was an unused substitute against Monchengladbach.

De Bruyne is finding his rhythm after a hamstring injury and will be keen to make a mark. He has three goals and four assists in seven league meetings against the Hammers.

Further forward, Raheem Sterling should feature on the left wing while he could be accompanied by Riyad Mahrez on the opposite flank.

Bernardo Silva had another impressive game in midweek with one goal and an assist but Guardiola may go with Mahrez as part of his rotation policy.

The Algerian has also picked up form with a goal and an assist in the recent league wins over Everton and Arsenal respectively.

Gabriel Jesus has found the consistency up front after a tough first half to the season and he has registered five goals and two goals from his last 10 games.

He is likely to get the nod over Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden, who has played in the false number nine role in his absence.

Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

