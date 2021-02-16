Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs RB Leipzig

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League knockout rounds later tonight.

The Reds are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats and Jurgen Klopp will be under pressure to turn his team’s form around.





The German side are in fantastic form right now and they have won four of the last five matches in all competitions.

They will certainly fancy their chances of picking up a win against a stuttering Liverpool side here.

The Reds have been vulnerable at the back this season and it will be interesting to see if they can cope with Julian Nagelsmann’s attacking style of play tonight.

The Bundesliga outfit are likely to test Liverpool defensively and it remains to be seen whether Klopp decides to give the likes of Ozan Kabak a start here. The youngster had a torrid outing against Leicester City at the weekend.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip due to injuries.

Fabinho and James Milner did not train yesterday and they could miss out as well.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita has returned to training but he is lacking in match fitness and Klopp has confirmed that the Guinean will not feature here.

Milner is expected to be replaced by Thiago Alcantara in the starting line-up for tonight’s game. The 29-year-old Spaniard did not start the game against Leicester and he’s likely to be the only change to the starting line-up from the last game.

Predicted Liverpool line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane