Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Manchester United

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in a crucial Premier League game on Thursday night.

United have already conceded the Premier League title to Manchester City but they will be looking to consolidate the second spot in the league.





For Liverpool, it’s a must-win game. The Reds need to win all of their remaining four matches in order to have any chance of making it to the top four this season.

Following Chelsea’s defeat against Arsenal, the door has been left open for the Reds to close the gap with the Blues.

Liverpool haven’t won at Old Trafford since 2014 and they need to produce a strong performance to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

In defence, Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak for this game.

Jurgen Klopp, however, has insisted that he has immense faith in Rhys Williams, who is likely to partner Natt Phillips at the back for the second match in a row.

James Milner, Ben Davies, and Naby Keita are still injured, which means Klopp has very few options to chose from. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also absent at the moment.

Diogo Jota, 24, was off the pace in the 2-0 victory against Southampton. Klopp could recall Roberto Firmino to the side who has the tendency to drop deep and dictate the tempo from behind.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last six games in the Premier League and a victory here at Old Trafford would be a massive result for them.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Robertson, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

