Predicted Leicester City starting XI vs Liverpool

Leicester City are scheduled to host Liverpool in today’s early Premier League kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are currently third in the table and have a three-point advantage over the Reds, who are right behind them in the standings.





Jurgen Klopp’s side have picked up only two wins from the last eight league games and the Foxes will be aiming to inflict a third straight defeat on them.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Kasper Schmeichel is a definite choice in goal. The Dane has played every minute of the club’s league campaign and should lead the side against the Reds.

In the defence, there will be an enforced change with Justin James sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the midweek FA Cup fifth round tie.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana is still on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Wes Morgan has also been ruled out with a back problem.

Caglar Soyuncu will continue to partner Jonny Evans in the central defence. Ricardo Pereira should feature at right back with Christian Fuchs replacing Justin in the opposite side.

Wilfred Ndidi featured in the 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup and he is in line to make his first league start in four games.

The Nigeria international should accompany Youri Tielemans in the midfield which would see Hamza Choudhury drop to the bench.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have been in top form for the Foxes in recent weeks and Ayoze Perez has probably been the weak link in the attack.

He may get dropped to the bench with the experienced Marc Albrighton getting the nod on right wing.

Barnes and Maddison should feature in their customary left wing and number 10 positions respectively.

Vardy played for an hour against the Seagulls and he is likely to lead the line against the Reds today.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a dramatic injury-time winner against Graham Potter’s side in midweek but he may have to contend with a bench role.

Vardy has excelled against the Reds with seven goals in his previous 12 meetings.

He will be aiming to guide the club to their first league triumph over the Reds since February 2017.

Predicted Leicester City line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy