Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Chelsea

Leeds will face Chelsea in the Premier League clash at Elland Road on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Bielsa delivered some positive injury news in his pre-match press conference.





Summer signing Robin Koch has returned to training and it won’t be long before he gets back in the starting line-up.

Gaetano Berardi is back amongst matchday squads, while Jamie Shackleton has been cleared to feature. Only Pascal Struijk and Pablo Hernandez are absent from this game.

The Whites are going through a poor run of form having managed just one win in their last five games, losing the other four.

However, if you observe carefully, the results do not give the proper picture. Leeds were dominant in most of their games but they weren’t just clinical enough.

The defence looks pretty settled at the moment, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operating on the flanks, while Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente forging a good partnership at the back.

The return of Kalvin Phillips is a massive boost for the Whites, while Bielsa spoke at length about Mateusz Klich’s recent dip in form.

Bielsa will have an almost full-strength squad to chose from. Helder Costa could be dropped. Jack Harrison, 24, could come in his place.

Likewise, Rodrigo is fit again, and the Spaniard should replace Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper (C), Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, Raphinha; Bamford

