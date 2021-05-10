Peter Crouch delivers verdict on Liverpool’s top four chances

Peter Crouch has suggested in the Daily Mail that Liverpool do have a good chance of finishing in the Premier League top four this season.

Liverpool find themselves sixth in the Premier League with 57 points from 34 games. They are six points behind Leicester and seven behind Chelsea, having played a game less.

West Ham are also in the mix. They are five points behind fourth-placed Leicester. If Liverpool win their game in hand, the Reds will overtake the Hammers and reduce the gap with the Foxes to three points.

Crouch has suggested that Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Southampton have pulled them back in the race, and they have a good chance of making it.

The popular football pundit has claimed that he initially thought West Ham were the dark horses. However, the situation has changed slightly following their 1-0 defeat against Everton.

Although West Ham have the easiest run-in of all the clubs involved, Crouch fancies Liverpool to bag the spot. However, he has added that the Reds must win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“They could not have asked for a better weekend, Liam. I initially thought West Ham were the dark horses for fourth place, but Sunday’s defeat by Everton has opened it up and Liverpool will see an opportunity,” wrote Crouch for The Daily Mail.

“Leicester’s run-in is loaded with difficulty – games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham – and Liverpool are back in the picture thanks to their 2-0 win over Southampton.

“West Ham appear to have the easiest run-in but if Liverpool beat United at Old Trafford on Thursday – that is the game that holds the key to everything – it would take a brave man to bet against them. It is Leicester’s to lose but the pack are closing.”

Crouch is absolutely spot on that it is Leicester’s spot to lose. They have a tough set of fixtures and could drop points from those games.

The chasing packs could pounce on that if they do so. Liverpool need to win all of their remaining four games in order to have any chance of getting into the top four.

