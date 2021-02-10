Pep Guardiola provides fresh injury update on Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fresh injury update on Kevin de Bruyne ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie against Swansea City tonight.

The Belgium international sustained a muscular injury during the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last month and he has since missed five games across all competitions.





De Bruyne is not close to making his comeback, but Guardiola has revealed that the playmaker has returned to individual training and is feeling ‘very good’ at the moment.

“He is getting well he is already training, not with the team but alone and he is feeling well. It’s good, really good. I cannot say. What’s important is day by day he is feeling very good,” he told the club’s official website.

The Cityzens are scheduled to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 later this month and Guardiola has said that he has no idea whether the 29-year-old will be available for the game.

“I cannot say. What’s important is day by day he is feeling very good,” he further told.

SL view:

De Bruyne has had another fine season with the Cityzens with three goals and 15 assists from just 23 games in all competitions.

His injury last month had led to suggestions that the Cityzens may be hampered in their Premier League title pursuit, but that has not been the case.

Ilkay Gundogan has stepped up from the midfield and he is the club’s top scorer in the league this term with nine goals, all of which have come since December.

The German was in fine touch prior to De Bruyne’s setback and has continued to excel. He recently bagged a brace in the 4-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

The Cityzens are also missing the services of Sergio Aguero due to fitness issues, but they have coped well with Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus in good form.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com