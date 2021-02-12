Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri, Ruben Dias and Sergio Aguero could face Spurs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed a triple injury boost ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Cityzens recently won their 15th successive match in all competitions and became the first English side in history to do so.





They will return to league action this weekend against Spurs and Guardiola has provided a positive update on the injury front prior to the game.

Rodri picked up a knock in the recent FA Cup fifth round tie against Swansea City but he has returned to training and is in contention to face Spurs.

Ruben Dias has also reported for training after overcoming an illness which kept him out of the midweek trip to the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero could make his first appearance since the first week of January.

The Argentine has played just four minutes of first-team football in 2021 and has not made the matchday squad for the past 10 games.

He initially spent time on the sidelines after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 before contracting the virus himself.

He has now gone through two full training sessions and Guardiola has confirmed that he is available to face Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Cityzens still have a few players in the treatment room. Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (muscular) and Fernandinho (thigh) are unavailable for the game.

“Rodri trained quite good today and I think he will be available tomorrow,” Guardiola told the club’s official website.

“Ruben came back to training today and Sergio made his second training session with us.”

“Except Fernandinho, Nathan and Kevin, I think the rest of the first-team squad are available.”

Both Rodri and Ruben Dias have been undisputed starters in the league under Guardiola and the duo should feature in the starting line-up against Spurs.

Aguero, however, may not start the game after his extended lay-off and he may be eased into first-team action. He could make a cameo appearance tomorrow.

The Cityzens are winless in the previous three meetings against Spurs with one draw and two defeats and they will be aiming to end the streak at the Etihad Stadium.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com