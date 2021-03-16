Paul Robinson reckons West Ham will be keen on Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club in recent months and many pundits have tipped him to leave at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old is one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and he has already helped Rangers win the league title. He has 15 goals and 12 assists to his name this term.





He will be hoping to make his mark at a higher level and it seems that the player dreams of playing in the Premier League.

According to popular pundit Paul Robinson, West Ham United will be keeping an eye on Morelos this summer.

“It is not a secret – Premier League clubs have been looking at him and I think West Ham will be keeping an eye on him,” he told Football Insider.

“It is a move that Morelos will have to weigh up. If Rangers financially reward him and offer him Premier League level wages then he may stay.

“Do you want to play in the Premier League with West Ham or do you want to win more trophies at Rangers. Steven Gerrard is building something special there and I think it is going to be a really exciting club to be a part of over the next few years.

“I think only one of the big teams could turn his head and persuade him to come south of the border.”

David Moyes needs to bring in a quality long term replacement for Sebastien Haller and Morelos would be a solid investment for the Londoners.

The Colombian’s all-action style of play should help him settle into the Premier League.

Morelos is more than just a goalscorer and his overall play would make him an ideal fit for David Moyes’ system.

Robinson adds that Morelos might decide to stay at Rangers if the Scottish club reward him financially.

Gerrard has built an exciting project at Rangers and he will be keen to convince his key striker to continue at the club beyond this summer.

