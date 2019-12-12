Opinion: Nathan Ake would be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur

According to reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Blues are in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.
The West London club inserted a £40m buy-back clause into the centre-back’s £20m deal to Bournemouth in 2017, and they are keen to bring their former player back after their transfer ban was lifted.
The Dutch international has established himself as a solid Premier League defender and is also wanted by Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs should move ahead of Chelsea and secure Ake’s signature in January.
Jose Mourinho may have suggested that he doesn’t need any player in January, but even he understands that the squad needs bolstering on several areas.
Spurs need to sign a top-quality centre-back with the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen up in the air. The Belgian duo have been outstanding servants for the club, but they could be allowed to leave once their contracts end.
Ake could be a fantastic long-term replacement for Alderweireld, although there is still a lot of room for improvement. He is young, energetic, and a reliable defender who has the potential to become a class player in the future.
Spurs see him as a ‘future star’, and they should make his signing a priority in January.