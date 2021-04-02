Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Greenwood, Martial and Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on three players ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils are second in the league standings with 57 points and they have a handy eight point advantage over fifth-placed West Ham United in the pursuit of Champions League football.





Ahead of this weekend’s game, Solskjaer provided an update on the fitness of a few players. Anthony Martial picked up a knee injury on international duty and Solskjaer revealed that he has yet to return to training.

However, he confirmed that Marcus Rashford (muscle) and Mason Greenwood (unknown) returned to training for the first time since their injuries and they may be available for selection, provided there are no setbacks.

He told M.E.N: “I don’t know about Anthony, he didn’t join in training this morning but Marcus & Mason trained for the 1st time this morning & hopefully they can get through that with no reaction & if they complete the selection tomorrow they might be available for selection.”

United will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final before the international break. It was their first defeat in 15 matches in all competitions.

Solskjaer will be hoping that Rashford and Greenwood are available for the game, but he may not want to rush them back to action. The club are still with a chance of winning silverware through the Europa League.

The Red Devils are scheduled to face Spanish side Granada on the road in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before the return leg at Old Trafford, exactly a week later.

