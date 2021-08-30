Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails special David de Gea save vs Wolves

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted for goalkeeper David de Gea who had an excellent Premier League outing at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Spaniard made a strong save at Southampton last weekend which assured a point for the Red Devils. He produced another top-class display against Wolves.

Wolves created more chances than United yesterday. De Gea prevented the hosts from opening the scoring with a superb double save in the 68th minute.

That included a terrific reaction save to deny Romain Saiss from point-blank range. Solskjaer was full of praise for the Spaniard’s showing between the sticks.

He told Manutd.com: “We didn’t create too much today but then we’ve got a good goalkeeper as well.”

“David has found his determination, desire and he’s come back with loads of energy. You can see that in him, in the work he’s doing every single day.

“The second save [from Saiss] from that corner is special. That’s not just hit him. It’s reaction and he’s had a strong arm to it.”

De Gea’s position came under scrutiny from some fans last term after he failed to prevent the shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

He had a tough summer with the national side as he played second fiddle to Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon throughout the 32-team tournament.

However, he has returned to the Red Devils with a determined mindset, and has looked the player of his own with faultless displays in recent weeks.

With the fierce competition from Dean Henderson, De Gea is aware that he needs to constantly perform at a high level to cement his number one spot.

United registered their third-straight league win over Wolves on Sunday after Mason Greenwood bagged the winning goal in the 79th minute.

Greenwood has started the season in sublime form. The 19-year-old has scored in each of the club’s three league games, earning them three extra points.

