Niall Huggins posts message on Twitter after Leeds debut vs Arsenal

Niall Huggins made his senior debut for Leeds United during their 4-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 20-year-old replaced Gjanni Alioksi in the second half with the Gunners already leading 4-0.





Alioski found it really hard to deal with Bukayo Saka, and Marcelo Bielsa made a tough call to replace him with the youngster.

The Argentine boss admitted after the game that it was “difficult” and “unfair” on the youngster considering the circumstance. However, Huggins coped really well, and Leeds went on to score two goals.

The youngster looked solid at the back and had a balanced game. Bielsa insisted that he wasn’t spectacular, but at the same time he didn’t make any mistake either.

Huggins wrote on Twitter after the game that he was ‘proud’ to make his senior debut for the club.

Not the result we wanted tonight but a proud day for me and my family making my Leeds United debut hopefully more to come 🙌🏼💙 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/1UUZ5CxR6N — Niall Huggins (@Niall_Huggins) February 14, 2021

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay also praised him on Twitter.

Huggins has had a really decent debut, especially in the circumstances. Been well up to speed. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 14, 2021

The youngster has done well for the U23 side and has previously featured as an unused sub in games against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace before making his full debut against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

After his steady performance against the Gunners, many fans have been calling for him to start in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, in all probability, Bielsa will stick to Alioski, and use the youngster wisely from here on.

Huggins must be patient, and he is likely to get more opportunities soon.