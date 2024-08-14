In batting practice on Tuesday, Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez broke the scoreboard with a huge homer, but he simply laughed it off when asked if he would pay for the damages.

Yordan Alvarez Breaks Scoreboard With Homer

It is no secret that Yordan Alvarez can smash the ball out of the park and the Astros designated hitter had another huge homer in batting practice this week, ahead of the Astros game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alvarez absolutely hammered the ball towards the stands and it made direct contact with the scoreboard in right field, with the electronic screen taking sustained damage from the hit.

Speaking after breaking the screen, Alvarez denied all responsibility with and he refused to pay any bill to Tampa Bay for the damages done in practice.

“Was there a video showing it was me?” Alvarez said with a smile. “I don’t know if there was, and I’m not paying that bill.”

Looks like Yordan Alvarez has broken another scoreboard during BP 😂 📸: @brianmctaggart pic.twitter.com/8lHkfhxlWC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2024

But Alvarez didn’t hit just one strike off the scoreboard, as Astros teammate Alex Bregman confirmed that the Cuban was the one to break the scoreboard after hitting it multiple times.

“It’s trending [on social media] right now, isn’t it? He had maybe a few balls off of it. He’s impressive to watch take BP, that’s for sure, and hit in the game.”

This wasn’t the first time Alvarez has broken a scoreboard though, as in his rookie season he broke the Astros own scoreboard at Minute Maid Park with another astronomical hit.

“That one I know well was me,” he said. “Nothing [major] happened to the scoreboard in that one. Sometimes in BP I try to put intention into some of those swings.”

The Astros’ batting practice clearly came good last night in Tampa Bay, as they just edged past the Rays 3-2 to extend their MLB win streak to seven games.