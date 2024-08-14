MLB

Yordan Alvarez Breaks Scoreboard In Batting Practice But Refuses To Pay Bill For Damage

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Yordan Alvarez
Yordan Alvarez

In batting practice on Tuesday, Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez broke the scoreboard with a huge homer, but he simply laughed it off when asked if he would pay for the damages.

Yordan Alvarez Breaks Scoreboard With Homer

It is no secret that Yordan Alvarez can smash the ball out of the park and the Astros designated hitter had another huge homer in batting practice this week, ahead of the Astros game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alvarez absolutely hammered the ball towards the stands and it made direct contact with the scoreboard in right field, with the electronic screen taking sustained damage from the hit.

Speaking after breaking the screen, Alvarez denied all responsibility with and he refused to pay any bill to Tampa Bay for the damages done in practice.

“Was there a video showing it was me?” Alvarez said with a smile. “I don’t know if there was, and I’m not paying that bill.”

But Alvarez didn’t hit just one strike off the scoreboard, as Astros teammate Alex Bregman confirmed that the Cuban was the one to break the scoreboard after hitting it multiple times.

“It’s trending [on social media] right now, isn’t it? He had maybe a few balls off of it. He’s impressive to watch take BP, that’s for sure, and hit in the game.”

This wasn’t the first time Alvarez has broken a scoreboard though, as in his rookie season he broke the Astros own scoreboard at Minute Maid Park with another astronomical hit.

“That one I know well was me,” he said. “Nothing [major] happened to the scoreboard in that one. Sometimes in BP I try to put intention into some of those swings.”

The Astros’ batting practice clearly came good last night in Tampa Bay, as they just edged past the Rays 3-2 to extend their MLB win streak to seven games.
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Atlanta Braves
MLB

LATEST Atlanta Braves Set To Host The NASCAR Night

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Aug 12 2024
Pedro Grifol
MLB
Chicago White Sox Dismiss Pedro Grifol And Begin Search For New Manager
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 09 2024

The Chicago White Sox have parted ways with Pedro Grifol and they will look to replace the manager ahead of the new season with an interim boss taking over for…

USATSI 23849090 1
MLB
Jorge Soler Is Returning To Atlanta To Reunite With Braves
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 30 2024

World Series MVP Jorge Soler will return to play in Atlanta this week as he reunites with the Braves after an agreement with the San Francisco Giants. Why is Soler…

USATSI 23743345 1
MLB
Charlie Condon: ‘Rockies Move Will Take Me To The Next Level’
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 23 2024
rsz gunnar henderson 082023 getty ftr
MLB
Gunnar Henderson Would See 132% Pay Increase With Home Run Derby Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 15 2024
ap24192736002739
MLB
The Chicago White Sox Will Enter All-Star Break With Worst Record In MLB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 15 2024
USATSI 23705640 1
MLB
The MLB All-Stars Adds Braves’ Marcell Ozuna To The Home Run Derby
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 10 2024
Arrow to top