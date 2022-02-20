Wolves vs Leicester live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to fix their poor head to head record against Leicester City when the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.
Wolves vs Leicester live stream
Wolves vs Leicester Preview
Wolves have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Leicester and they will be determined to grind out all three points here. The home side are in impressive form right now and they are up against a side that has failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches.
The visitors have dropped down to 11th in the league table and Leicester will be desperate to put together a winning run now.
A team of their quality should be challenging for European qualification and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and grind out a positive result here.
When does Wolves vs Leicester kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Wolves vs Leicester kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 20th of February, at Molineux.
Wolves vs Leicester Team News
Wolves team news
Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Leicester team news
Leicester have a number of injury issues and they will be without Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans.
Leicester predicted line-up vs Wolves: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Lookman, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka
