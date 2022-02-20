Wolves vs Leicester prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to continue their recent run of impressive form with a win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Match Info Date: 20th February 2022

Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Molineux.

Wolves vs Leicester Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw in their last six league matches and they are up to 8th in the Premier League table.

Wolves will be reasonably confident of grinding out a positive result here against the struggling Leicester City side.

The Foxes are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and two draws in their last six league matches and Brendan Rodgers will demand a strong reaction from his players this weekend.

Wolves vs Leicester Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Leicester @ 11/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wolves vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leicester City have kept a clean sheet in their last five matches against wolves. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.

Leicester have lost their last three away matches in the Premier League. Pet on wolves to pick up all three points.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of nine goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Wolves vs Leicester betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 11/13.

Wolves vs Leicester Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolves vs Leicester from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolves: 6/5 with Bet365

Draw: 12/5 with Bet365

Leicester: 11/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/10 with Bet365

Under: 11/13 with Bet365

Wolves vs Leicester Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.