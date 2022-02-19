Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Wolfsburg will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Hoffenheim with a home win in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim live stream

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Preview

The home side are undefeated in their last nine home matches against Hoffenheim across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they have lost three of their last four league matches. The visitors managed to beat Wolfsburg in their last two meetings and it remains to be seen whether they can make it three in a row here. Check out the best Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim betting offers Check out our Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction

When does Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg will be without Paolo Otavio, William and Mickey van de Ven due to injuries.

Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Roussillon; Kruse, Philipp; Wind

Hoffenheim team news

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim will be without Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov because of injuries. Florian Grillitsch and Dennis Geiger are suspended.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Hubner; Bebou, Samassekou, Baumgartner, Raum; Kramaric; Rutter, Dabbur